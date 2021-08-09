Negri Sembilan govt urges employers in industrial sector to register workers for Covid vaccination

Dr Mohamad Rafie urged employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated so that factories can operate at optimum level. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEREMBAN, Aug 9 — The Negri Sembilan government has urged employers in the industrial sector to register their workers for Covid-19 vaccination through the International Trade and Industry Ministry to speed up the inoculation process.

State Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Action Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said this would ensure that manufacturing workers achieve 100 per cent vaccination for factories to operate at the optimum capacity.

He said the people need to accept the fact that they have to live with the Covid-19 problem but economic activities should not be hindered by it.

"In an effort to make manufacturing facilities Covid-19 free, all workers are required to be fully vaccinated and every individual entering the premises must undergo screening to make sure they are free of the virus, apart from following the standard operating procedure,” he said in a statemet today.

According to Mohamad Rafie, as of yesterday, 43,954 workers in the state had received their first dose and 17,430 had completed the second dose under the Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pikas).

Yesterday, Negri Sembilan recorded its highest ever number of new Covid-19 cases at 1,140, bringing the cumulative figure to 78,777 cases. — Bernama