Johor police probe case of flag flown upside down

BATU PAHAT, Aug 9 ― The police are investigating a case of the Jalur Gemilang Malaysian flag having been flown upside down at a building in this district.

Batu Pahat District Police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said a picture of the upside-down flag had gone viral on social media and police identified the building as a rehabilitation centre in the Penggaram state constituency.

When the police arrived at the centre at 3.45pm, they found that the flag had been brought down and the building was closed.

“The police are trying to detect the supervisor and staff of the centre to help in the investigation,” he said in a statement tonight. ― Bernama