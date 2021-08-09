Cops detain man who mocked Kedah MB on Facebook

Kuala Muda district police chief, ACP Adzli Abu Shah said, the man was detained at his house in Lenggeng Negri Sembilan at 3.57am today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 9 ― Police detained a 61-year-old man to assist in the investigation of a case involving Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He was alleged to have mocked the mentri besar in a 9.19 minute video which he posted on Facebook since yesterday. The video went viral.

Kuala Muda district police chief, ACP Adzli Abu Shah said, the man was detained at his house in Lenggeng Negri Sembilan at 3.57am today.

Police also confiscated a mobile phone owned by the suspect for investigations. The suspect, who had previous criminal record, is being charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

“An order was issued by the registrar of the Sungai Petani Magistrate Court for him to be remanded until 5pm today. The suspect will have his statement recorded and later released on police bail,” he said in a statement today.

Adzli said the suspect was detained after police received a report regarding a video of the suspect deriding the mentri besar which went viral after he posted it on Facebook at 9am yesterday.

He said, the video which was uploaded on an account under the name “Kamal Hero Malaya” was believed to be politically-motivated, insulting, degrading and tarnishing the reputation of the mentri besar.

“The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 15 of the Minor Offences Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act. We will submit the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he said.

He said for offences under Section 504 of the Penal Code, the suspect can be jailed up to two years or fined or both if found guilty.

“For offences under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, the accused can be fined not more than RM100 while offences under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act can be sentenced not more than RM50,000 or jail or both.

“I appeal to the public not to upload nasty matters which are insulting and that could lead to disturbances,” he said. ― Bernama