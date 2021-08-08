Malaysia records 18,688 new Covid-19 cases, 45pc from Klang Valley

DBKL Health and Environment Department staff conduct a sanitisation operation in Wangsa Maju July 6, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — New Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia today totalled 18,688, slightly less than the 19,257 recorded yesterday.

About 45 per cent of today’s 18,688 new cases were detected in Selangor (6,565) and Kuala Lumpur (1,883). Combined, they make up 8,448 cases in total.

Other states that recorded more than 1,000 cases each are Kedah (1,610), Sabah (1,379), Johor (1,308) and Negri Sembilan (1,140).

The others are Kelantan at 870 new cases recorded today, followed by Perak (861), Penang (694), Pahang (602), Terengganu (598), Sarawak (581), Melaka (526), Putrajaya (63), with single-digit cases being recorded only in Perlis (six) and Labuan (two).

With the addition of 18,688 new cases, this brings Malaysia’s cumulative total of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began to 1,262,540 or 1.26 million cases.

Today’s new daily Covid-19 cases of 18,688 also comes after new historic highs were continuously recorded in Malaysia over three consecutive days (August 4 at 19,819 cases, August 5 at 20,596 cases and finally August 6 at 20,889 new cases which is currently the highest ever in a day), before falling to yesterday’s (August 7) lower figure of 19,257 new cases.