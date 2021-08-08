Ismail Sabri: 750 Armed Forces personnel to be stationed at Klang Valley hospitals

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang August 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KLANG, Aug 8 — A total of 750 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will be deployed to hospitals in the Klang Valley to assist health workers in handling Covid-19-related cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said their service was needed, among others to help carry oxygen tanks to patients.

“It requires manpower and the ATM is providing 750 personnel to help the hospitals in the Klang Valley, including 90 at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here.

“Each tank provides oxygen for eight hours, so after it has run out of gas, we want to continue with the new tank immediately, we do not want any delay as it can endanger patients,” he said.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, was briefed on the operation and treatment status of Covid-19 patients and non-Covid-19 patients at HTAR

Ismail Sabri said this was among matters that would be improved, including on the procurement of medicines and medical equipment.

“So if bureaucracy can be reduced, reduce it because this can be considered an emergency case. Otherwise, it will take time I will discuss this with the Finance Ministry,” he added.

Apart from that, he said, some form of token would be given for the use of ambulance vans, like those provided by the Red Crescent Society and St John.

“Now, they are helping us voluntarily. Perhaps, we can discuss, if there is an allocation, to provide them with them some token for helping to fetch patients from their home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said HTAR had provided 578 additional beds, including 100 beds at the field hospital, to accommodate the increase in Covid-19 patients.

“As of today, the hospital has 1,264 beds, which is 900 for Covid-19 patients and the remaining for non-Covid-19 patients,” he said. — Bernama