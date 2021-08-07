Pakistan High Commision holds Mango Festival to introduce country’s produce to local market

The event, which was part of a series of promotional events including the Pakistani Mangoes Promotion-2021 campaign, was live-streamed throughout East and West Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of High Commission of Pakistan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — To introduce a variety of Pakistani fruits and vegetables into the Malaysian market, the High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur yesterday organised a Mango Festival with the support of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

The event, which was part of a series of promotional events including the Pakistani Mangoes Promotion-2021 campaign, was live-streamed throughout East and West Malaysia.

In attendance were officers of the High Commision of Pakistan, dignitaries from the Malaysia Pakistan Business Council, Malaysian wholesalers and retailers, importers of fruit and vegetables, chain store representatives and other businessmen.

High Commissioner of Pakistan, Amna Baloch, in her opening speech welcomed guests and expressed her resolve to promote Pakistani mangoes across Malaysia and increase future imports.

Shafqat Ali Khan Niazi, Trade and Investment Counsellor of High Commission of Pakistan, apprised the guests regarding the different varieties and potential market value of Pakistani mangoes.

He said that Pakistani fruits and vegetables were becoming popular in Malaysia, and informed the guests of several Pakistani produce that were introduced to Malaysia for the first time this year — such as their apricots, peaches, cherries, grapes, jamun or Indian blackberry, lady fingers, squash, and turnips.