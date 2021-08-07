JVIP to speed up vaccination for industrial workers, says Johor MB

File photo of Datuk Hasni Mohammad. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office

JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 7 — The implementation of the Johor Vaccine-Immunisation Programme (JVIP), which will only be offered to economic frontliners, is intended to hasten herd immunity by increasing the Covid-19 vaccination rate among industrial workers.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said there were some misunderstandings about the programme introduced yesterday, adding that those who wish to get immediate vaccination shots would be charged.

“Johor is an industrial state and it is important for us to vaccinate industrial workers, including foreigners, because we understand the need for multinational companies to remain in operation throughout the pandemic.

“Therefore, the state government is cooperating with several parties, including KPJ Healthcare and Pharmaniaga to start a paid vaccine programme, but not a public vaccination programme,” he said during his speech launching the virtual 2021 Johor Youth Conference Sitting today.

Hasni said any company, whether in the essential or non-essential category, who wants to expedite their workers’ vaccination can do so through JVIP.

“So I urge the public not be confused about this programme and think that the government is asking them to pay for their vaccinations,” he said.

Hasni also said that Johor was still in Phase One of the National Recovery Plan due to several factors, including daily cases being over 400 and the use of intensive care unit (ICU) beds being over 70 per cent.

“From the factor of vaccinations, Johor has surpassed the conditions set to transition to Phase Two, which is to have over 17 per cent of the adult population completing their vaccination shots.

“Still, the state government remains committed to ensure we are on the best track to restart the economic sector for the people’s well-being,” he added. — Bernama