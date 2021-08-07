CITF: Elderly, PwD, teachers can now walk-in for Covid-19 vaccinations nationwide

Walk-in recipients wait to get their Covid-19 vaccine injection at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre vaccination centre, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force’s (CITF) walk-in vaccination initiative for elderly, persons with disabilities (PwD) and among others will now be available nationwide, it announced today.

Other than elderly and PwD, the national task force mentioned that individuals above 18 years old with comorbidities, those who missed their second dose vaccination appointment, teachers and workers under Ministry of Education (MoE), can also join in.

“In ensuring that vaccination efforts continue to be enhanced nationwide, the walk-in vaccination initiative being implemented in the Klang Valley will be expanded to Public Vaccination Centers (PPV) throughout Malaysia for specific groups in the near future,” it said.

