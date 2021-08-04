Kelantan sees up to 30pc increase in Covid-19 cases involving children at two quarantine centres, says director

A girl undergoes Covid-19 testing in Ampang May 18, 2021. Kelantan PKRC director, Dr Mohd Zurairie Mohd Zubir said they suspected the increase could be due to the children getting the virus from adult patients in the family. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA BARU, Aug 4 ― The Covid-19 infection among children in Kelantan is worrying after the state registered patient increase of between 25 and 30 per cent at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Kota Baru district since two weeks ago.

Kelantan PKRC director, Dr Mohd Zurairie Mohd Zubir said they suspected the increase could be due to the children getting the virus from adult patients in the family.

“To date, a total of 218 children in category one and two are placed at the Dewan Pusat Tarbiyah Ismaliah Kelantan (Putik) PKRC in Pengakalan Chepa and the Pengkalan Chepa Industrial Training Institute.

“The figure is alarming since the spread is difficult to contain while the children are still not vaccinated.”

He said this to reporters after receiving 200 food packs for children donated by the Tzu Chi Buddhist Association and Pertubuhan Gabungan Bantuan Bencana NGO Malaysia at the Tanjong Sepat PKRC today.

Dr Mohd Zurairie also announced that the PKRC at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kampung Laut which was in standby mode would open today. It has 250 beds.

This brings the total number of PKRC in Kelantan to 13. ― Bernama