Two days after Emergency ended, Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases rise again to 17,105; Johor and Sabah cross 1,000

Tuesday, 03 Aug 2021 03:12 PM MYT

BY SOO WERN JUN

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― The Health Ministry today reported 17,105 new Covid-19 cases, an uptick from yesterday’s 15,764 total.

This brings the nations’ cumulative Covid-19 cases to 1,163,291, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted on Twitter this afternoon.

“Selangor still had the highest number of cases at 5,836 followed by Kuala Lumpur at 2,309, Johor at 1,275 and Sabah at 1,010,” he said.

Other states which recorded a fairly high number of positive cases are Negri Sembilan at 816 and Sarawak at 494.

MORE TO COME

 


 

