Ahmad Maslan: Umno supreme council to hold virtual meeting tomorrow

The Umno logo is pictured at Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Umno will hold a virtual special meeting of its Supreme Council tomorrow to discuss the latest political developments, party secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, announced today.

In a post on his official Facebook, he said the meeting is scheduled for 4pm.

“Of course, this emergency meeting is to discuss the latest political developments. Among them are the Istana Negara media statement (pertaining to revocation of the Emergency Ordinances), the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's letter (on the same issue) and also the Emergency, its ordinances and the postponement of the Parliament meeting," he said.

Last Saturday, Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, in a statement, announced the postponement until further notice of the last-day sitting of the five-day special meeting of the Dewan Rakyat that was to have been held today, citing Covid-19 infection risks.

Malaysia was placed under a six-month emergency to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The emergency ended yesterday (Aug 1).

A fresh emergency has been declared for Sarawak from today to Feb 2, 2022, to prevent the holding of its overdue state election given the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly stands dissolved as of June 7 and, without an emergency, the state election would have to be held within 60 days from today. — Bernama