Man caught having sex with goat near Rawang; animal now dead

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — A 60-year-old man has been arrested by the police for bestiality with a female goat here at Kampung Buaya Serendah, Rawang yesterday.

Hulu Selangor police chief Superintendent Arsad Kamaruddin said a 45-year-old complainant who is the goat’s owner lodged a report at the Serendah police station around 6.24pm yesterday following the discovery of a half-naked man in the goat pen behind her house.

According to the complainant, the owner heard bleating coming from the goat pen located behind her home at around 1.30pm.

When she went to check, she saw a half-naked man getting up beside her goat. He was a local whom she was acquainted with.

“The suspect subsequently escaped. The goat was pronounced dead by the owner when she checked,” Arsad said in a statement today.

Based on a tip-off, a police team from the Hulu Selangor Criminal Investigations Department located the suspect who was found hiding among dense shrubbery along Jalan Tengah, Kampung Sungai Buaya, Serendah around 10.50am today.

Arsad said a forensic team from the Selangor police and the Kuala Kubu Baru Veterinary Department were also called in to assist in the investigation at the scene.

He added that the dead goat was also sent to the Veterinary Department’s laboratory for a post-mortem.

Arsad said the case has been solved following the suspect’s arrest and subsequent remand at the Sessions Court tomorrow.

The case is being investigated under Section 377 and Section 289 of the Penal Code for committing sexual acts “against the order of nature" and negligence with respect to any animal.