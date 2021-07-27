Penang Island City Council creates 100 temp vacancies as pandemic assistance

Penang Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Penang Youth Park May 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 27 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will open up 100 temporary positions for general workers specifically for Malaysians.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the temporary positions will be open to all Malaysians between 18 and 45-years-old.

The positions are for a six-month duration and the general workers will be tasked with jobs under the landscaping and city services department.

“This is to help those who have lost their jobs and income during this pandemic and have a hard time getting jobs to sustain themselves and their families,” he said after chairing the full council meeting today.

Out of the 100 positions, 75 are under the city services department while the 25 are under the landscaping department.

Among the scope of the jobs included cleaning drains, public amenities such as public toilets, markets and hawker complexes, and maintenance of landscaping and open spaces.

Those interested may call Puan Norizianawati Azizan or Encik Sheik Osman VO Sintha Madar at 04-259 2234 or 04-2592311 or 04-2592115.

Yew also said 2,807 MBPP staff, out of a total 3,021 staff, have registered for Covid-19 vaccination.

He said a total 1,226 have already been vaccinated, with 894 having received two doses while 332 have received one dose.

“There are still a small group of staff who refuse to register for vaccination before this and to encourage them, a total of 13 online talks have been held for 634 staff and as a result, about 200 staff have agreed to register for vaccination,” he said.

As of July 26, Yew said a total 214 staff have yet to register for Covid-19 vaccination and all efforts are being taken to encourage them to register for vaccination.