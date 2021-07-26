PM Muhyiddin claims Malaysia among fastest countries to vaccinate population

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his statement on the National Recovery Plan during a special Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia is one of the fastest countries to vaccinate its people against Covid-19 with vaccine injection capacity having reached more than 500,000 doses a day at present.

The prime minister said the government would ensure that the vaccination process is carried out in an orderly manner, fast and covered all parts of the country under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

He said the most effective way for the country to get out of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis is to increase the vaccination capacity to inoculate the people.

“The government understands that the people are restless and worried when the daily number of Covid-19 cases shows an increase.

“The government is trying its best to overcome the crisis we are facing by speeding up the vaccination programme,” he said at a briefing session on the PPN at the Special Meeting of the Dewan Rakyat today. — Bernama