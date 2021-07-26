MPs, officials given Covid-19 self-test kits by Health Ministry, says deputy speaker

Members of Malaysia’s parliament attend a session of the lower house of parliament, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 26, 2021. — Malaysia Information Department/Nazri Rapaai handout pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has provided the saliva-based Covid-19 self-test kits to all Members of Parliament (MPs) attending the special sitting of Dewan Rakyat today.

Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said apart from the MPs, the kits were also provided to all officers and others involved.

“For this, I would like to express our gratitude to the Ministry of Health and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah,” he said.

Mohd Rashid said those who wished to take the test are required to contact the Parliament clinic. — Bernama