In Terengganu, man armed with shotgun fatally shoots Wakaf Tapai Rukun Tetangga deputy chairman

Police carry the body of Fong Swee Fuan who was fatally shot at a Rukun Tetangga hut in Taman Raya Wakaf Tapai, Terengganu, July 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

MARANG, July 23 — A man was killed and his nephew seriously injured after being shot with a shotgun by a close friend in an incident at a Rukun Tetangga hut in Taman Raya Wakaf Tapai, here, this afternoon.

The incident that occurred at around 2pm cost the victim, Fong Swee Fuan, 65, who was also the Wakaf Tapai Rukun Tetangga sector deputy chairman, his life, while his nephew Teo Hock Beng, 45, suffered serious injuries to his chest.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said police received information on the incident at about 2pm and a police team rushed to the scene.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the 57-year-old suspect fired a shotgun, believed belonging to the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), twice at the direction of the two victims.

“Before fleeing the scene of the incident, the suspect issued a warning that he had 75 rounds of ammunition and would kill more people before committing suicide,” he said when met by reporters at the crime scene.

Rohaimi said the suspect, who was a Rela member, escaped in a four-wheel-drive vehicle but was apprehended by police at an area near the Durian Mentangau farm, Dungun around 4.20pm today and the weapon used to shoot both victims was seized.

“For now, we do not know the real motive behind the incident and based on the information we obtained, the suspect and the victim were good friends and stayed in the same housing estate,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He said Swee Fuan’s body was brought to Hulu Terengganu Hospital while Hock Beng was being treated there.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother, Fong Swee Heng, 59, said when the shooting happened, he was at a shop near the housing area and was informed about the incident by residents.

“While at the shop I heard two explosive sounds. I thought they were fireworks, but it turned out they were gunshots. When I knew my brother was shot, I rushed to the location and bumped into the suspect along the way. He told me that he had shot my brother before fleeing,” he told reporters.

When he arrived at the scene, he found his brother had died while his nephew was lying down injured. — Bernama