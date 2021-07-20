SDMC: New Covid-19 cluster involving supermarket workers detected in Sarawak

A health worker puts a test tube into biohazard plastic after collecting a sample for Covid-19 testing in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, July 20 — A new cluster at Jalan Jambusan 2 in Bau district near here was detected in Sarawak today after 11 workers at a supermarket were found to be Covid-19 positive.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement this evening that the workers were detected in screenings of 99 supermarket employees, with 45 still awaiting results and 43 found negative.

Meanwhile, the Kalong 2 cluster in Kuching was declared closed after no new cases were detected in the last 28 days.

Sarawak recorded 351 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the state’s total to 71,952 cases, while two new deaths were recorded as well, bringing the death toll in the state to 449.

In addition, the SDMC also announced that the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in the following areas — the squatter area in Sungai Plan, Bintulu starting today till August 1, Bat House in Sarikei (today till August 5) as well as Kampung Bintawa Hilir and Kampung Sungai Tapang in Kuching (July 21 to August 3). — Bernama