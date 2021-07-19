Sabah records two new Covid-19 clusters from community transmission, says state minister

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Pauh Cluster involved 23 cases with the index case being a 21-year-old Indonesian man who tested positive on July 12. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, July 19 — Sabah recorded two new Covid-19 clusters arising from community transmission today, namely the Pauh Cluster in Kinabatangan and the Angsana Cluster in Papar.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Pauh Cluster involved 23 cases with the index case being a 21-year-old Indonesian man who tested positive on July 12.

“Following this case, screening of close contacts was done. Investigations, Covid-19 sampling and disinfection are still being carried out in the field as a measure to curb the spread of the disease,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the index case for the Angsana Cluster was a 66-year-old woman, and active tracing and screening on 77 of her contacts detected 29 individuals who were positive, including seven cases today.

Masidi said Sabah today recorded 651 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 75,796.

“The number of patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospital is 231, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 71,463,” he said. — Bernama