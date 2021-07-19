In Melaka, Covid-19 infection forces closure of Durian Tunggal police station

The Durian Tunggal Police Station will remain closed for four days from 2pm today as several police personnel have been infected by Covid-19. — Reuters pic

ALOR GAJAH, July 19 — The Durian Tunggal Police Station will remain closed for four days from 2pm today as several police personnel have been infected by Covid-19, said Alor Gajah District Police chief Supt Arshad Abu.

He said the public can go to other police stations, such as the Rumbia, Gadek and Machap Baru police stations, to obtain permits for inter-district or inter-state travel.

The Durian Tunggal Police Station will continue to conduct crime-prevention patrols, he said in a statement.

He also said that people under the jurisdiction of the Durian Tunggal Police Station can also contact the 24-hour operations room of the Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters for help, at 06-5564153 / 06-5566573. — Bernama