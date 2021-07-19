Dredger catches fire near Pulau Indah, 11 crew members rescued, according to MMEA

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Mohd Rosli Kassim said an MMEA boat was mobilised to the location with Marine Police, Fire and Rescue Department as well as a survey boat from Port Klang Authority launching a search and rescue operation as well as carrying out security control at the location. — Picture by Dawn Chin

SHAH ALAM, July 19 — A dredger, MV SHI XIAN 156 located about 0.3 nautical mile from Sungai Chondong Besar, Pulau Indah caught fire at about 12.48pm, according to Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Mohd Rosli Kassim said upon receiving information on the incident, an MMEA boat was mobilised to the location with Marine Police, Fire and

Rescue Department as well as a survey boat from Port Klang Authority launching a search and rescue operation as well as carrying out security control at the location.

“The ship was carrying 11 crew members, comprising four Indonesians and seven Chinese nationals who were reported safe and unhurt and have been moved to the nearest landing,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosli said works to extinguish the flame took a long time as there was an oil tank below the burning spot but it was successfully brought fully under control by the Fire and Rescue Department after six hours.

“So far, no oil spill was reported and Maritime Malaysia will continue to monitor,” he said. — Bernama