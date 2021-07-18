Malaysia Airlines celebrates first year of joint business partnership with Japan Airlines

Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines (JAL) celebrate the first anniversary of their joint business partnership. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines (JAL) celebrate the first anniversary of their joint business partnership, reaffirming the relationship between both carriers by flying 44 Malaysian Olympic contingents and officials to Tokyo 2020 on July 17, via flight MH9118 operated by JAL.

The two airlines entered into the partnership to provide customers additional flight choices and larger network with the flexibility to choose flight schedules to suit their travel needs as well as an enhanced frequent flyer programme.

“Over the last year, customers could perform check-in procedures through online or check for flight status on both airlines’ websites, offering greater convenience to customers’ experience,” said Malaysia Airlines Bhd in a statement today.

Captain Izham Ismail, group chief executive officer of Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent of Malaysia Airlines Bhd, said the airline commenced the joint business with JAL in July 2020, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, as part of Malaysia Airlines’ Long-Term Business Plan.

“Despite the challenges, the joint business strategy has provided advantages to both airlines, leveraging on each other’s strengths to provide better connectivity and facilitating trade between Malaysia and Japan.

“We believe the partnership will help rebuild traffic, boost the recovery and resume frequencies back to pre-pandemic level,” said Izham. — Bernama