CM: 72 Covid-19 vaccine centres fully operational in Melaka as state aims to vaccinate 14,600 individuals daily

MELAKA, July 16 — Seventy-two vaccination centres (PPVs) are currently operational in Melaka as the state government targets to vaccinate 14,600 per day this month compared to 7,800 doses per day last month.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government has also submitted an application to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and has also received approval for an additional 368,000 doses of vaccine to be sent to Melaka this month.

He said in order to curb the emergence of factory clusters, two more industry PPVs will be opened in Cheng and Krubong Industrial Area as well as in Alor Gajah Industrial Area early next month under the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas).

“We target to vaccinate about 160,000 to 180,000 manufacturing industry workers in Melaka and hope that PIKAS can be expanded to other sectors such as construction, hotel and plantation to speed up vaccination for the workers.”

Sulaiman said this in his virtual message for Melaka civil servants, streamed live on Facebook today.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said the state government will also be carrying out the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (MOVAK) programme on a bus parked outside the Kuala Linggi State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) Hall with the target to vaccinate 250 people per day.

He said he was confident that Melaka will be able to achieve herd immunity in the next few months through the strategies being undertaken now. — Bernama