Selangor MB: 12pc of state’s population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Manufacturing workers in Selangor receive their Covid-19 jab at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam June 28, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, July 15 — To date, 12 per cent of the people in Selangor have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Through a Twitter post, Amirudin said so far 2.3 million doses of vaccine have been dispensed in the state through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), the highest number recorded by a state.

“I would also like to inform that 78 per cent of the supply received from the Federal Covid-19 National Immunisation Task Force (CITF) have been used in Selangor,” he said.

He said the remaining 618,000 vaccine doses would be dispensed for those with appointments within seven days, taking into account the daily vaccination rate is now 115,000 a day. — Bernama