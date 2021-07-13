Decision on Ku Nan’s appeal against RM2m graft conviction to be known on Friday

On December 21 last year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court sentenced Tengku Adnan to 12-month jail and imposed a RM2 million fine on him after finding him guilty. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The decision on former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s appeal against his conviction and sentence for accepting a RM2 million bribe from a businessman will be known on Friday (July 16) at the Putrajaya Court of Appeal.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rullizah Abdul Majid said they received a notice about the date of the court’s decision late this evening.

“The proceedings will take place in open court at 9am,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Tengku Adnan’s appeal was heard by a panel of three Court of Appeal judges, namely Datuk Suraya Othman, Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Datuk Ahmad Nasfy Yasin, on April 22.

On December 21 last year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court sentenced Tengku Adnan to 12-month jail and imposed a RM2 million fine on him after finding him guilty.

The court, however, allowed the Putrajaya MP’s application for a stay of execution of the jail sentence and fine pending his appeal.

Tengku Adnan, 70, was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely Minister of Federal Territories, with having received for himself a total of RM2 million from Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) director Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong via a cheque deposited into a bank account owned by Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd (THSB), in which Tengku Adnan has an interest in and is known to AKSB as being related to his official duties.

He was accused of committing the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Damansara Town Centre branch here on June 14, 2016, under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both. — Bernama