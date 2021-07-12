Covid-19: Over 30pc of daily cases in Sabah from existing clusters, says state minister

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said 37 cases were detected from the Kayu Patikang Cluster; Serudung Baru Cluster (21) Cluster; Siasai Dundau Cluster and Kota Kinabalu Empat Timur Industrial Park Cluster (11 each); and the Tanjung Pitas Cluster (seven). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, July 12 — A total of 94 or 31.5 per cent of the 298 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Sabah today were from existing clusters.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said 37 cases were detected from the Kayu Patikang Cluster; Serudung Baru Cluster (21) Cluster; Siasai Dundau Cluster and Kota Kinabalu Empat Timur Industrial Park Cluster (11 each); and the Tanjung Pitas Cluster (seven).

Apart from that, he said the Lumadan Cluster recorded five cases, while Bahtera Barat Cluster and Limbawang Cluster recorded one case each.

“No new clusters were recorded today. Another 115 cases were detected through close contact screenings, targeted screening (43 cases), symptomatic screening (26), and 20 cases from other screenings,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 415,835 first doses and 303,055 second doses of the vaccine had been given to Sabahans to date. — Bernama