Report: Ismail Sabri, AG in vehicles seen entering PM’s residence this morning

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Several government vehicles carrying the attorney general and a minister have been spotted entering Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara here at around 9.40am today, news portal Malaysia Gazette reported.

One of the vehicles was believed to have ferried the newly-appointed Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun was also said to have been sighted.

Last night, a fraught Umno supreme council decided to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, a move that effectively turned the Perikatan Nasional into a minority government.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has since urged Muhyiddin to step down from office.

The supreme council decision also meant Ismail, alongside his colleagues still sitting in Muhyiddin’s cabinet, must decide to retain or relinquish their posts. They risk disciplinary action should they decide the former.

