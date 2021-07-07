To curb spread of Covid-19, those involved in Aidiladha sacrificial rites get vaccination priority, says Selangor exco

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari hands over a contribution under the Sumbangan Korban Negeri Selangor (PSKNS) programme to State Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Agricultural Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim, in Shah Alam, July 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, July 7 — Those who will participate in this year’s animal sacrificial rites in Selangor will be given priority to receive the Covid-19 vaccine before Aidiladha which is scheduled for July 20.

State Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Agricultural Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim said this is part of the state government’s efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He said State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud had also been informed of the matter to expedite the vaccination process through the Selangor Vaccination programme (Selvax).

“We have also contacted the management of mosques in Selangor to provide the list of unvaccinated staff (who will involve in the sacrificial rites) to facilitate the vaccination process,” he told reporters after a ceremony to handover contribution under the Sumbangan Korban Negeri Selangor (PSKNS) programme, here today.

Izham said standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sacrificial ritual would be announced soon.

Meanwhile, he said RM5.05 million worth of contribution which comprised 670 cows and 1,000 goats from nine state government subsidiaries would be distributed to mosques in Selangor through members of Parliament and assemblymen.

On the development of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Selangor, Izham said the situation in the state is under control where the last case was recorded in Gombak in early June. — Bernama