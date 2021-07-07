Pakatan: Five-day parliamentary meet not enough to discuss critical issues

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced in a statement that Parliament will convene for five days starting July 26, after months of pressure. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council today said the five-day special parliamentary meeting later this month was inadequate to discuss key issues highlighted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

It said these included the Emergency proclamation, the Emergency Ordinances and the National Recovery Plan.

“In fact, we deeply regret that the Perikatan Nasional government only intends to provide information on the Covid-19 National Recovery Plan without any debate, while the Emergency proclamation and Emergency Ordinance will only be tabled and not discussed or decided,” PH said in a statement this morning.

PH claimed today that the announcement meant the scheduled parliamentary meeting would not satisfy the Agong’s recommendation for lawmakers to fully discuss key issues affecting the nation.

“Parliament is a platform to listen to problems, voice grievances and restore the people’s hopes while finding solutions to any crisis the country is facing.

“The principles of accountability and sincerity need to be upheld with a check and balance role involving all MPs, Parliament is not merely a stage to listen to the minister’s lectures without being given space to debate,” it said.

PH also urged the government to invite the Opposition to jointly plan and organise the special parliamentary meeting in order to find ways for Malaysians to overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

“Do not force the Opposition to demand a fair parliamentary session. We must together fight Covid-19 to save the country, rather than politicise to protect positions.”

The PMO said that the Special Third Parliamentary Session of the 14th Term would be held for five days from July 26 to July 29 and August 2 for the Dewan Rakyat and three days from August 3 to 5 for Dewan Negara

The meeting will be for the purpose of briefing federal lawmakers about the National Recovery Plan and amend all laws and regulations to allow for a hybrid proceeding to be held.