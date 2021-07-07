Miti: Aerospace repair, healthcare, E&E manufacturing among new economic sectors greenlit to run in EMCO-bound Selangor

A factory supplying heavy machinery equipment adheres to SOPs following the implementation of MCO 3.0 in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) is allowing several more economic sectors in Selangor to operate starting today, despite the current enhanced movement control order (EMCO) covering most of the state.

The ministry listed the sectors permitted to reopen as: electrical & electronics and its supply chains; aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul; as well as the machinery and equipment for the production of healthcare and food and beverage products.

The ministry said the decision to reopen these sectors was made in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today.

“Miti wishes to affirm that this decision demonstrates the importance and significance of these sectors in supporting the production of goods in the global supply chain as well as the critical production of health and food and beverage products in the country.

“Companies in these sectors can resume operations using the existing Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 approval letter which bears the acronym ‘PKP 3.0’ and dated June 2021 and thereafter,” it said.

It added that the standard operating procedures for the operations of these sectors in Selangor is available on the Miti website.

It reminded all companies that choose to reopen under EMCO to follow the SOPs and reduce their workforce to 60 per cent capacity in the workplace. The remaining 40 per cent should continue to work from home.

The ministry said it will continue to carry out Covid-19 assessments of these sectors under the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) Early Warning System.

Any company found to flout the SOPs will be subject to legal action, including fines and temporary closure of the premises, it added.