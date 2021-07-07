Dr Noor Hisham: Sensitivity levels of two Covid-19 saliva self-test kits above 90pc

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said the studies conducted by IMR had been completed and that the details on the guidelines for the use of the self-test kits were expected to be ready next week. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― Studies done by the Medical Research Institute (IMR) have found that two self-test devices (Rapid Antigen test) that use saliva for Covid-19 screening, have sensitivity levels of above 90 per cent.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the studies conducted by IMR had been completed and that the details on the guidelines for the use of the self-test kits were expected to be ready next week.

“Evaluation on two saliva self-testing devices have been completed by the IMR and both have a sensitivity of over 90 per cent. The MDA (Medical Device Authority) is detailing the usage guidelines and Insha Allah (God willing) it will be completed next week,” he said in a Twitter post today.

In May, Dr Noor Hisham had stated that there were two companies offering the test kit for sale at local pharmacies.

He said through the use of the saliva test kits, individuals need not go to a health facility to make an initial screening to detect Covid-19. ― Bernama