KK, Kinabatangan also allow dine-ins

File picture shows Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaking at the launch of the SMJ Roadmap at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, July 3 — Eateries in the state capital are allowed to do dine-in by following the previous standard operating procedure (SOP).

Kota Kinabalu mayor Nooliza Alip said enforcers would not compound the operators but they have to observe the previous SOP pending endorsement of new SOPs by the National Security Council (NSC).

Kinabatangan district has also allowed dine-ins from today and Sandakan Municipal Council was the first local authority in the state to give the green light.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that SOPs would be relaxed from June 29 to allow dine-ins but states were told to follow SOPs set by the federal government.

Former chief minister Datuk Yong Teck Lee pointed out that local authorities in the state have the right to decide if dine-ins should be allowed.

He said it was Sandakan Municipal Council’s decision to allow dine-ins as local councils have the power to make by-laws and enforce them in their jurisdictions

Yong added that Malaysia’s form of government was three-tiered – federal, state and local (council).

He said the Sandakan council was acting within its public health powers.

However, he said the Federal Government should have considered the Sabah government’s request to relax SOPs for certain economic and social sectors. — Borneo Post