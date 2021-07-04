Chief secretary to govt issues guidelines on hybrid operation of govt offices in states entering Phase Two of NRP tomorrow

Hybrid operation would see a 40 per cent attendance at the office (not including frontline services), with the remaining 60 per cent to work from home on rotation basis. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today issued guidelines on the approach to be used for the hybrid operation of government offices, involving attendance at the office and working from home (WFH), in five states which will enter Phase Two of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) tomorrow.

He said the hybrid operation would see a 40 per cent attendance at the office (not including frontline services), with the remaining 60 per cent to work from home on rotation basis.

“All meetings and discussions are to be conducted online through a safe medium with guaranteed confidentiality,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the transition to Phase Two of the PPN for Perlis, Kelantan, Perak, Pahang and Terengganu based on the threshold value achieved by the states concerned.

Mohd Zuki said attendance at the office must be accompanied by official document and work pass, apart from complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 set by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health. — Bernama