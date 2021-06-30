PKR Youth chief denies factionalism behind wing’s reshuffle

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Nasir, who is also the Johor Baru MP, is pictured outside the Johor Baru South district police headquarters June 30, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, June 30 — PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Nasir said the removal of Kota Anggerik assemblyman Najwan Halimi as Selangor PKR Youth chief, his Perlis counterpart Nor Azam Karap and four others has nothing to do with the ‘black shirt’ movement or party factions.

He defended his decision to reshuffle and dissolve the party’s Youth committees in Perlis and Selangor, saying it was time to give an opportunity to younger members to lead.

“The main reason for the reshuffle is to have new faces to lead and this is proof to the youth out there that PKR is a party that provides opportunities for them.

“At the same time, I want to remind party members to not speculate on the matter and blame factions because, as the party Youth chief, I am friends with all,” said Akmal in response to his earlier decision to remove Najwan, Nor Azam and several other state Youth leaders.

The Johor Baru MP said this when met after he lodged a police report against Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Batu Pahat MP Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon here today.

Akmal said he lodged the report against Mohd Rashid for failing to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) after a video allegedly showing him eating durians with a group of people went viral on social media.

On the reshuffling of the PKR Youth leadership, Akmal said there was a need to groom more future leaders, citing age as a factor.

“Many of us, including myself, could no longer continue with our current position due to our age.

“Now is the right time for the younger members to assume the responsibility, which is in line with the party’s preparations for the 15th general election (GE15),” he said.

Last Monday, PKR Youth carried out an organisational reshuffle and dissolved its state Youth committees in Selangor and Perlis.

This saw the removal of Najwan as Selangor PKR Youth chief, Nor Azman as Perlis PKR Youth chief and Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman as PKR Youth vice-chief.