Sarawak’s PSB rep Lau says will leave it to authorities to decide if eating on five foot way against SOP

Lau (right) and market hawkers show the hand sanitiser presented. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, June 29 ― Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Kota Sentosa representative Datuk John Lau Pang Heng will leave it to the authorities to decide if his action of eating on a five foot way had violated any standard operating procedure (SOP).

In a statement issued yesterday, Lau apologised for eating a bowl of ‘kolo mee’ outside a coffee shop at a five foot way on Sunday.

He apologised for his unintentional mistake and would let the police take the necessary action.

When contacted, Lau confirmed he had lodged a police report but did not give further details.

A photo of Lau eating the noodles on the five foot way was widely shared on social media, despite his intention to promote local hawker food since the hawkers can only provide takeaways during the current movement control order (MCO).

On another matter, the statement mentioned that Lau and members of his team were at Kota Sentosa wet market to distribute sanitisers to hawkers and shoppers on Sunday morning.

He advised them to sanitise their hands regularly to prevent infection by Covid-19 virus.

Many whom he spoke to said the pandemic and MCO 3.0 have made life very difficult for them.

“Five butchers said their business has dropped by 60 per cent while vegetables sellers said business has dropped by 30 per cent, and fruit sellers experienced 40 per cent drop in business,” said the statement.

It added Lau advised them to promote their businesses using short video clips and home delivery services.

Impressed by the quality of food sold in the market, Lau bought ‘cangkuk manis’ and some fruits to support locally grown food.― Borneo Post