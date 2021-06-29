MCMC: Data, information sharing on cyber crime trends vital to minimise threats

MCMC Chief Regulatory Officer Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin says data and information sharing on cyber crime trends among countries and law enforcement agencies are vital to minimise cyber threats. — targeting a major US oil pipeline, a global meatpacking giant and even the Irish health service — are likely based in Russia. — iStock pic via ETX Studio

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 ― Data and information sharing on cyber crime trends among countries and law enforcement agencies are vital to minimise cyber threats, said Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Chief Regulatory Officer Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin.

He said this was due to the spike of cyber crime cases as the data sharing allows authorities to comprehend the modus operandi in order to prevent malicious activities.

“Information gathering on trends can be done among countries through events analysis or observing emerging activities on cyber space that changes from time to time,” he said during the ASEAN Cyber Security Forum at the Cyber Defence and Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2021, held virtually today.

Therefore, Zulkarnain said collaboration among countries were needed to be further strengthened in order to overcome the limitation on data and information available to analyse trends.

He said that the countries involved in the collaboration should flag up issues relating to the matter according to the trends and nature of the unforeseen threats.

Zulkarnain also highlighted that each country is facing challenges in preventing cyber crime as they have their own sets of laws not applicable to others.

However, he said this must be resolved to facilitate law enforcement among countries especially involving cross border cyber crimes.

The inaugural CYDES 2021 themed ‘Embedding Resilience Within Our Cyberspace’ is being organised by National Security Council (NSC) and National Cyber Security Agency (NASCA).

Approximately 80 exhibitors and 2,500 trade visitors from 12 countries are participating in CYDES 2021 from June 28 to 30. ― Bernama