Ismail Sabri: Four more Covid-19 field hospitals in the works

A nurse and a doctor take a peek into one of the ICU tents as they set up Field ICU at Kepala Batas Hospital, May 21, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The Armed Forces is setting up four more field hospitals with 200 beds and 130 medical personnel to treat Covid-19 patients.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this would help the Health Ministry and address the shortage of beds in other hospitals.

“Currently there are six field hospitals, including the one in Pokok Sena, Kedah, Medan in Tawau, Kapit in Sarawak, Kepala Batas in Penang, Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Baru, and the one in Labuan,” he said during a visit to Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan in Wangsa Maju today.

He said each of the four new field hospitals to be set up can accommodate 50 beds. Their locations will be decided later on by the Health Ministry.

Ismail said the 130 medical personnel will consist of 30 medical officers and 100 health officers.

He added that a majority of the staff will be former Armed Forces personnel who have since moved on to other jobs.

“To this the Defence Ministry opened up appointment offers for a period of one year, for any medical and health officer interested to serve.

“Over 377 applications were received as of June 21, with the 130 screened from these applicants. They include positions involving nursing, doctors, and pharmacists,” the senior minister said. — Bernama