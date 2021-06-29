Dewan Rakyat Speaker, deputy arrive at Istana Negara for audience with Agong

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun reached the palace at 9.30am for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 ― Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and his deputy, Datuk Rashid Hasnon, arrived at the Istana Negara here this morning for their audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Azhar reached the palace at 9.30am while Rashid was seen entering Gate 2 of Istana Negara at 10.20am.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah granted audiences to both the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara Speakers along with their deputies this morning to discuss the reopening of Parliament.

After meeting with government and political leaders earlier this month, the Agong said he was of the view that Parliament must convene at the earliest opportunity despite the ongoing Emergency.

Along with Azhar and Rashid, Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim, Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Deputy Dewan Negara Speaker Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad all arrived earlier this morning for their audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

It is believed that their meeting concluded by noon, with all of the aforementioned attendees exiting Istana Negara soon after.

In a joint statement last week, Azhar and Rais said that the proposed hybrid Parliament session can happen in late August or the first week of September this year, adding that a grace period is still required to sort out the required mechanism for said hybrid meeting system.

They also took note of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to reopen Parliament soonest, as well as the prime minister’s powers as the head of the government to announce a date, expressing their commitment to do everything that they can to expedite the hybrid sitting.

In the statement, Azhar and Rais also proposed for a special parliamentary sitting to be held in early August, to discuss matters relating to the hybrid sitting.