Covid-19: Malaysia’s new cases fall but still over 5,000

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed the highest number of infections came from Selangor with 1,989 new cases.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Some 5,218 new confirmed Covid-19 infections were detected in the country over the last 24 hours, making it the sixth day straight the figure has stayed above 5,000.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed the highest number of infections came from Selangor with 1,989 new cases, followed by 629 in Negri Sembilan, and Kuala Lumpur with 469 new infections.

Today’s figure brought the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases detected locally to 739,266.

