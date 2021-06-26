Selangor Sultan gives consent for state assembly to convene on Aug 23

Speaker Ng Suee Lim said Sultan Sharafuddin had stated that he consented for the State Legislative Assembly to convene from August 23 to September 3. — Bernama file pic

SHAH ALAM, June 26 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has given his consent for the Selangor State Legislative Assembly to convene from August 23 to September 3.

Speaker Ng Suee Lim said Sultan Sharafuddin, through his private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani, had replied stating that he consented for the State Legislative Assembly to convene on the date, following a letter he sent to the Selangor ruler on Wednesday.

“His Royal Highness also agreed to grace the opening ceremony on August 23. There will be a royal address by the Sultan of Selangor, after which the meeting will be adjourned. On the next day, state assemblymen will debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address.

“The opening of the State Legislative Assembly will be held physically and not hybrid with strict standard operating procedures, and all state assemblymen will be given sufficient amount of time to debate,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Ng said all media agencies would be invited to do coverage on the opening day but priority would be given to those who have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine shots.

He added that if the State Legislative Assembly were to be held during the emergency period, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari would seek approval from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to hold the sitting on the scheduled dates. — Bernama