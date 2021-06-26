Minister: Comatose pregnant woman in N. Sembilan to receive monthly Social Welfare Dept aid

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun speaks to reporters at PPR Sri Sarawak in Kuala Lumpur June 1, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, June 26 — A four-month pregnant woman, Jahidah Nordin, who fell into a coma believed after being beaten by her husband, will receive a monthly assistance of RM500 from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) starting next month.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the approval letter for the aid had been handed over to Jahidah’s sister, Fauziah Nordin at the latter’s house in Bandar Sri Sendayan, near here, today.

Rina said the monthly allowance was to help ease Fauziah’s burden in managing the medical needs of her 43-year-old sister.

“Beginning from July, the JKM will channel RM500 monthly. Today, I also handed over RM1,000 as well as other necessities such as pampers.

“The Negri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) also contributes milk to Jahidah as it is learned that she requires 800 grammes of milk every two days, as such 15 to 18 tins of milk are required for a month,” she told reporters here today.

Rina said her ministry took a serious view of domestic violence and urged women who had been victims of such abuse to come forward and lodge complaints with the relevant authorities.

During the meeting with Fauziah, Rina said she was told that Jahidah changed into a quiet person since she got married, adding that her (Fauziah’s) colleagues had also seen Jahidah with bruises on her body.

“It is our responsibility as members of the society, family members, if we are aware of something suspicious regarding family members or friends, please report to the relevant authorities,” Rina said.

She also said that for the first six months of the year, as of June 20, a total of 529 domestic violence cases were recorded by JKM and the Talian Kasih call centre.

Meanwhile, Fauziah thanked everyone for their concern and assistance, adding that her sister’s pregnancy is healthy and hoped that the public would pray for her sister to be well again. — Bernama