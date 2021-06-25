Man dies trying to save children swept away by strong currents in Pasir Gudang

PASIR GUDANG, June 25 — A 32-year-old man’s noble effort to save two children who fell into a large monsoon drain near the Taman Cendana Mosque here ended in tragedy.
Seri Alam District police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the man and a 13-year-old boy were found drowned at 6pm.
A search-and-rescue team is still looking for the second child, believed to be nine-year-old boy.
Recounting eyewitness statements, Mohd Sohaimi said the children were reported to have been playing nearby before falling into a monsoon drain at about 4.12pm today. The man who was passing by jumped in to try to save them.
“Police are still investigating the possibility of the incident involving a third victim,” Mohd Sohaimi said.