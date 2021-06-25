Malay Mail

Man dies trying to save children swept away by strong currents in Pasir Gudang

Friday, 25 Jun 2021 09:15 PM MYT

BY BEN TAN

The search and rescue team consisting of police, firemen and the public found the remains of both drowning victims near the Taman Cendana Mosque in Pasir Gudang June 25, 2021 — Picture courtesy of the Seri Alam district police
PASIR GUDANG, June 25 — A 32-year-old man’s noble effort to save two children who fell into a large monsoon drain near the Taman Cendana Mosque here ended in tragedy.

Seri Alam District police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the man and a 13-year-old boy were found drowned at 6pm.

A search-and-rescue team is still looking for the second child, believed to be nine-year-old boy.

Recounting eyewitness statements, Mohd Sohaimi said the children were reported to have been playing nearby before falling into a monsoon drain at about 4.12pm today. The man who was passing by jumped in to try to save them.

“Police are still investigating the possibility of the incident involving a third victim,” Mohd Sohaimi said.

