TMJ urges the people in Johor to register for Covid-19 vaccine

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim at the AstraZeneca PPV at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, June 24, 2021. — Picture from Facebook/HRH Crown Prince of Johor

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, June 24 — Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today advised the people in Johor to register for the Covid-19 vaccine so that herd immunity can be achieved in the nearest future.

In a posting on his HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook account, Tunku Ismail said vaccination has been proven to reduce Covid-19 transmissions effectively.

“It is very important for us to achieve herd immunity in order to contain this pandemic. If herd immunity is achieved in the near future, then our lives can return to normal and Johor’s economic recovery can begin,” Tunku Ismail said.

Taking note of the people’s grouses over access to vaccines, the Crown Prince expressed confidence in the efforts taken under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) in ensuring adequate vaccine supply for the people of Johor.

Tunku Ismail also congratulated Johor-based non-governmental organisation, Southern Volunteers, for their efforts in assisting frontline workers at vaccination centres (PPV) throughout the state.

“This is the spirit of volunteerism that should be emulated by all levels of society, especially the youths. Continue this noble service and may you all be healthy and safe while performing your duties,” Tunku Ismail said.

Southern Volunteers was established last year to lead volunteer activities, especially those involving Johor youths.

Earlier, Tunku Ismail had visited the AstraZeneca PPV at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here to check on operations. The PPV will operate from June 7 to July 27.

Yesterday, Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar had expressed disappointment with the state’s slow Covid-19 vaccination rate as only 10 per cent of its 3.78 million population have been vaccinated under PICK.

According to an infographic posted on the Johor Health Department’s Facebook page, a total of 530,193 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, as of June 20, involving 370,186 first doses and 160,007 second shots. — Bernama