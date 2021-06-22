MCMC orders telcos to improve coverage around Perak’s Kampung Baru Batu Tiga after student hurt in search for better reception

MCMC has ordered the service providers to provide suitable communication infrastructure in the area, adding that the move was fully supported by Selama assemblyman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has ordered telecommunication companies to optimise nearby transmission towers to ensure better Internet coverage around Kampung Baru Batu Tiga, Perak by next month.

The MCMC announced in a statement today that the move was a short-term solution.

As for the long-term solution, it has ordered the service providers to provide suitable communication infrastructure in the area, adding that the move was fully supported by Selama assemblyman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin.

“The MCMC expresses its sympathy over the incident which saw student Siti A’isyah Mohd Idris, 17, who was riding a motorcycle, suffer serious injuries in an accident while on her way to her uncle’s house to get better Internet reception to follow her online classes,” it said.

The solutions decided today were based on yesterday’s meeting between the Perak MCMC, representatives of service providers Celcom, Digi, Maxis as well as Telekom Malaysia, the victim’s family and Mohd Akmal.

The commission announced that the meeting intended to get a clearer picture about Siti A’isyah’s reception issues and to get updates on her current condition.

In addition, it advised all students to be careful and not endanger themselves in trying to get better Internet coverage.

On June 20, media outlets reported that Siti A’isyah, a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Datuk Haji Hussein in Larut, Perak, was seriously injured after being involved in a traffic accident en route to her uncle’s house to get better Internet reception. — Bernama