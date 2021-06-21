Outage at Astro’s satellite provider, affected channels being restored

Sports Pack customers will enjoy the RM20 rebate in light of the widespread cancellation and postponement of sports events all across the globe. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd’s satellite provider Measat Satellite Systems Sdn Bhd experienced an outage from this afternoon and Astro is working to address the issue.

In a short statement today, Astro said the multi-platform content provider has recovered most of the affected channels and in the process of restoring the remaining channels as soon as possible.

“Customers unable to find their channels, can continue to stream on Astro GO. Astro apologises to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” the statement said today.

The satellite television provider’s customers experienced problems in watching some of their channels since this afternoon.

Astro is Malaysia’s leading content and entertainment company, serving 5.7 million homes or 74 per cent of Malaysian television households. — Bernama