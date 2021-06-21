Eight Johor Baru Bersatu women’s wing leaders resign en masse

Outgoing Johor Baru Bersatu permanent Srikandi chairman Masazlina Bachok and seven of her wing members resigned en masse from the party after claims of leadership interference. — Picture courtesy of Masazlina Bachok

JOHOR BARU, June 21 — Cracks have appeared again in the Johor Baru Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) division after eight Srikandi (Women’s Wing) leaders resigned en masse yesterday, claiming lack of transparency in its leadership.

Among those who announced their resignation in an official letter that went viral yesterday were Johor Baru Bersatu permanent Srikandi chairman Masazlina Bachok and her deputy Khairunnisah Ali.

All six of the division’s Srikandi committee members also resigned from their posts.

It was learnt that their resignation letters were handed over to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and the Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun yesterday.

The reason cited was a lack of transparency and interference in the affairs of the division’s wing by Johor Baru Srikandi chief Datuk Azlinda Abdul Latif.

Masazlina, who is also the Taman Abad Srikandi branch chief, claimed that Azlinda, who is also the prime minister’s political secretary, was alleged to have acted carelessly when looking into problems and handled many matters in a trivial manner.

“Apart from that, there is also bias in her leadership and the grassroots’ voices have received less attention within the division,” said Masazlina when contacted today.

Masazlina accused Azlinda of also encouraging divisions within the party, claiming she is known to have set aside the party’s constitution for her own benefit.

“Besides that, the recent appointment of the division’s Srikandi adviser was done without the consent of or referring it to the committee,” she said.

Checks by Malay Mail with the Johor Baru Bersatu leadership confirmed that the resignation letter is genuine.

“However, the division’s leadership has yet to accept their resignations pending a statement by the division chief,” said the party source.

The Johor Srikandi wing has been plagued by numerous leadership issues since early this year.

On May 16, the former Srikandi Muda Johor chief Nur Najihah Abdul Halim rejected her new position in the State Arts and Culture Bureau following the restructuring of Srikandi Muda Johor.

On May 20, Nor Jazreeniza Mad Jaafar and Nur Sofea Ariessa Azizul announced their resignations as Srikandi Muda Johor information chief and Srikandi Muda Johor bureau treasurer respectively.