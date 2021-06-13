Dr Adham: Over 1,33,100 received both Covid jabs as of yesterday

People receive their Covid-19 jabs during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur June 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — A total of 1,331,262 individuals in the country have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of Saturday (June 12), Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

In a Twitter post, he said 3,030,096 individuals have received their first dose, taking the total number Covid-19 shots administered in the country to 4,361,358 doses.

The five states with the highest number of completed double doses are Selangor (174,302 doses) followed by Sarawak (141,972), Perak (126,876) Johor (126,673) and Kuala Lumpur (122,797).

Meanwhile, according to the daily report on the total daily vaccine doses administered provided by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) and shared by Dr Adham, 133,804 doses were given yesterday involving 100,360 first doses and 33,444 second doses. — Bernama