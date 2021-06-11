All controlled fresh markets nationwide will continue to operate during MCO 3.0, says ministry

People practising SOPs go marketing at a pasar tani in Shah Alam March 14, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, June 11 — Controlled fresh markets (PST) nationwide will continue to operate throughout the total lockdown period, said Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi.

He said this was to ensure the continuity of the food supply chain to the community as well as to offer essential goods to consumers at cheaper and affordable prices.

He added that the implementation of the PST at several selected locations was also to overcome the problem of dumping of goods as experienced by traders.

“A total of 42 PST are operating nationwide, so far, with each PST having eight core commodities, namely vegetables, fruits, fish, poultry, meat, small and medium industry products, groceries and food (take-away).

“MAFI (Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries) will always take all necessary measures to ensure a smooth food supply chain, among them the production, distribution and retailing of agricultural products and the food industry,” he said in a statement in conjunction with a working visit to a PST here today.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that the movement control order (MCO) 3.0, which is scheduled until Monday (June 14), would be extended for two more weeks until June 28 following the high number of daily Covid-19 cases.

Regarding his visit, Che Abdullah said that through the PST at Agrobazaar Sendayan, consumers were encouraged to buy online through Shopee on behalf of Agrobazaar Sendayan shopkeepers to enjoy the discounts being offered.

He said that apart from Agrobazaar Sendayan, there were three more PST located in Negri Sembilan, namely the Paroi Permanent Farmers’ Market, Bandar Seri Jempol Permanent Farmers’ Market and Seremban Fama Operation Centre.

He explained that MAFI, in collaboration with the relevant parties, would continue to ensure that the situation is always under control and there was adequate and stable food supply because the agriculture sector and food industry had been placed as essential services.

He said that in a bid to ensure the smooth running of marketing activities of agricultural products during the total lockdown period, his ministry had set up a Crisis Management Centre that would operate from 8am to 7pm.

“Farmers who have problems marketing their agricultural products can access Fama’s Feedback System portal (http://ffs.fama.gov.my/aduan/index.php) or contact the Fama hotline at 019-747 6754/013-377 7100/010-763 2684,” he said. — Bernama