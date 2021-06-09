Health Ministry: Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases climb back up to 6,239, over one-third from Selangor alone

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Gombak May 19, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The number of daily new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has climbed back up to 6,239, following two days of new cases being below the 6,000 mark, the latest Health Ministry statistics have shown.

Selangor alone contributed more than one-third or 36.7 per cent of the new cases today, with 2,291 recorded in this highly populous state.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur at 704, Negri Sembilan at 507, Johor (468) and Sarawak (419).

Together, the four accounted for a combined 2,098 cases or about one-third or 33.63 of the new cases today.

The remaining nearly one-third or almost 30 per cent of the new cases today were recorded in Kelantan (340 cases), Sabah and Pahang at both 232 cases each, Labuan (200), Penang (194), Perak (175), Terengganu (171), Melaka (150), Kedah (135), Putrajaya at 17 cases, and Perlis at four cases.

With the 6,239 new Covid-19 cases recorded today, this brings Malaysia’s total cumulative number of Covid-19 cases recorded so far to 633,891 cases.

