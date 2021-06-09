Malaysia’s Covid-19 patients in ICU hits another new high at 905; 75 deaths recorded

Health workers in personal protective equipment prepare to bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Gombak June 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) have rose again to a record high at 905 patients, which is two more than the previous high of 903 recorded yesterday, the Health Ministry’s data shows.

Of the 905 Covid-19 patients being treated in ICUs, 453 of them need respiratory support.

Since crossing the 800 mark for confirmed Covid-19 patients being treated in ICUs on May 28 (808 Covid-19 patients in ICUs), this figure has continued to rise steadily and uninterrupted daily before hitting the 905 figure today.

The number of deaths recorded from Covid-19 today is 75, which brings the total cumulative death toll nationwide from the virus to 3,611.

