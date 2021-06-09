Finance Ministry: Price of RON97 up 2 sen per litre, RON95 and diesel unchanged

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by 2 sen per litre from RM2.63 per litre to RM2.65 per litre, while the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre from tomorrow until June 16.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect the consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price APM for RON95 and diesel has increased beyond the current ceiling price.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. — Bernama